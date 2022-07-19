LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport College Foundation’s Women’s Lecture Luncheon Series is preparing for a new season that will feature three educational and interesting guests to speak to the local community.
This year’s lineup features a diverse group of speakers and a variety of topics.
Among the speakers scheduled for this season’s Women’s Lecture Luncheon Series are former North Korean prisoner Laura Ling on Oct. 13, Emmy award-winning journalist Tanji Patton on Feb. 9, 2023 and Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley on April 6, 2023.
The Women’s Lecture Luncheon Series was created by the Brazosport College Foundation to promote cultural enrichment for women; however, everyone is welcome to become a member. The mission of the BC Foundation is to raise and administer funds for the enhancement of educational opportunities at Brazosport College.
The cost is $180 and includes all three lectures with lunch. Please make your series reservations by Sept. 19.
To learn more about Brazosport College’s Women’s Lecture Luncheon Series and its 2022-23 guests, contact the Brazosport College Foundation at 979-230-3234 or visit Brazosport.edu/foundation.
The following is more information about this season’s guests:
Oct. 13: Laura Ling
One Sister’s Captivity in North Korea and the Other’s Fight to Bring Her Home
Laura Ling is an award-winning journalist and author. She is the host of the podcast “Everyday Bravery,” a series about finding the courage to overcome our biggest challenges. She is the host of the Discovery mini-documentary series, “The Power of Kindness” that looks at the scientific roots and benefits of being kind.
In March 2009, while reporting on the trafficking of North Korean women, Ling and her colleague, Euna Lee, were detained by North Korean soldiers along the China-North Korea border. The two journalists were arrested and held captive in North Korea for 140 days before being granted a special pardon and returning to the United States. She documented her experience in the 2010 memoir, “Somewhere Inside: One Sister’s Captivity in North Korea and the Other’s Fight to Bring Her Home,” that she penned with her sister, Lisa.
As a correspondent for “SoCal Connected,” the hard-hitting news magazine series airing on KCET, Ling’s work was recognized with both an Emmy and a national Edward R. Murrow award. Ling has served as a producer for Channel One News and co-created “Breaking it Down,” a documentary series on MTV. Her work has also appeared on ABC’s “Nightline,” NBC, and PBS, and she has written editorials for the “Los Angeles Times” and CNN.com.
Feb. 9, 2023: Tanji Patton
Goodtaste with Tanji
Tanji Patton is an Emmy award- winning journalist pursuing her passion for wine and food. Tanji explores the inviting worlds of chefs, wine makers, and culinary newsmakers. Her snappy, fun videos entice even the most novice of chefs to get into the kitchen and create … with a glass of wine nearby, of course.
Hundreds of thousands view her “Goodtaste” content via a wide range of media. Tanji is the executive producer and host of “Goodtaste with Tanji,” a television series that showcases chefs and restaurants from across Texas.
Tanji has worked as an investigative reporter, news anchor, producer, and host. Many of her investigative reports earned state and national interest. Her in-depth coverage of such issues as racial discrimination in the child adoption process led to changes in Texas state law. Tanji was the original host and executive producer of a local lifestyle show called “San Antonio Living,” from 1997 to 2002.
April 6, 2023: Jonathan Turley
Professor Jonathan Turley is a nationally recognized legal scholar who has written extensively in areas ranging from constitutional law to legal theory to tort law. He has written more than three dozen academic articles that have appeared in a variety of leading law journals at Cornell, Duke, Georgetown, Harvard, Northwestern, University of Chicago and other schools.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.