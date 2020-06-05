LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College enrolls hundreds of dual credit students each year, with a high majority of students using it to get a head start on college. For students on a fast-track, however, dual credit is the path to earning an associate degree while still in high school.
Although a challenge, high school students prove every year it’s possible to complete the general requirements — which include 60 credit hours — for an associate degree from Brazosport College. In order to achieve this, students start taking college courses their sophomore year of high school. Even more impressive, they do this along with their required high school courses.
Brazosport College had 10 dual-credit students who earned associate degrees this year. They are not only in their high school’s graduating class, but they’re also members of Brazosport College’s Class of 2020.
These students are spread out throughout Brazoria County high schools, including four from Brazoswood, two from Brazosport, two from Columbia, one from Angleton and one from Sweeny. These students include:
Aurora Goodrum of Angleton High School earned an Associate of Science degree;
Samantha Garcia of Brazosport High School earned an Associate of Science degree;
Destini Turner of Brazosport High School earned an Associate of Arts degree in teaching;
Cecilia Espinoza of Brazoswood High School earned an Associate of Science degree;
Emiley Goodrich of Brazoswood High School earned an Associate of Science degree;
Anaka Kent of Brazoswood High School earned an Associate of Science degree;
Elena Lerma of Brazoswood High School earned an Associate of Science degree;
Naidely Alvarez of Columbia High School earned an Associate of Science degree;
Valery Harris of Columbia High School earned an Associate of Science degree; and,
Matthew Brown of Sweeny earned an Associate of Science degree.
In addition to the associate degree graduates, Brazosport College also recognizes 10 dual-credit students who completed their 42-hour Core Curriculum Certificates, which makes them fully transfer-ready for another public higher education institution in Texas.
These students include six from Angleton High School, two from Brazoswood, one from Sweeny and one home-schooled student. They are:
John Brockman, Scott Layman, Taylor Lloyd, Skylar Riggs, Carolynn Stallman and Abigail Timmins of Angleton High;
Jocelyn Aguilar and Bailey Roemer of Brazoswood High;
Harmony Hysten of Sweeny High; and,
Caris Theriot of Homeschool.
For information about Brazosport College’s dual-credit program, visit www.brazosport.edu/dualcredit/.
