ANGLETON — The Brazoria chapter of Texas Master Naturalist had its monthly meeting June 8 at the AgriLife building in Angleton.
David Bandes, membership, reported this month’s recertifications — Don Sabathier, Jackie Hicks, Mickey Duflho, Rainbo Johnson, Bob Whitmarsh, Chris Kneupper, James Calvert, Andy Smith and Kristine Rivers. To recertify, members must have eight hours of advanced training and 40 volunteer hours.
The chapter recognized Roy Morgan for attaining 5,000 volunteer service hours. He has volunteered at Sea Center Texas for years and recently began volunteering at the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science. Mary Schwartz attained 1,000 volunteer hours and Brenda Martin for attained 250 volunteer hours.
To date members have impacted 3,792 adults and 17,336 youth through outreach programs and educational programs such as the Birds of Prey programs presented at area schools and Discovery Environmental Education Program given to area fourth and seventh graders at the Brazoria NWR Discovery Center.
Richard Schaffhausen received the President’s Call to Service Certificate for attaining 4,000 volunteer service hours last November.
Featured speaker Susan Heath, director of Conservation Research at the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory, discussed “The Secret Lives of Oystercatchers.” Members learned Oystercatchers are a keystone species; if the birds are feeding on oyster reefs, it indicates a healthy reef.
The local oystercatcher population is of concern, Heath said, as its nesting habitat is shrinking due to erosion. Oystercatchers’ preferred habitat for nests are small islands offshore. They lay their eggs on the ground and many islands have vanished or reduced in size because of erosion. Predation is becoming more of an issue because more pairs are nesting on the mainland, due to habitat loss, making the eggs an easy meal for coyotes and others.
A new intern class will be starting in August. Anyone who wants to learn more about the natural world, help make a difference or educate can learn about the program at www.txmn.org/tmncot.
