Brazosport College HSM students earn ACHE-Southeast Texas scholarships

Brazosport College Bachelor’s of Health Services Management students, from left, Amy Madrigal, Douglas Washington and Sarah Henderson recently earned scholarships from the American College of Healthcare Executives-Southeast Texas Chapter.

 Contributed photo

LAKE JACKSON

Brazosport College trio receives scholarships

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.