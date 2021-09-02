The Charlie Brown Initiative announces the annual Charlie Brown Youth Essay Competition will be accepting entries through Oct. 24.

Brazoria County students in sixth through ninth grade may enter the competition by submitting their original essay. Essays must reflect on the life of Charlie Brown and what the student feels his impact has been on Brazoria County and the state of Texas.

