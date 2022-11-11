ANGLETON — Gale Presents: Udemy gives users access to more than 4,000 on-demand courses across 75 categories in business, technology, design and personal development.
Brazoria County Library cardholders now have free access to Gale Presents: Udemy, an online learning platform that connects patrons to video-based courses taught by leading experts in business, technology, and more. Users can explore thousands of continuously updated, on-demand video courses that match their professional goals and personal interests.
As the employment landscape continues to change, workers are being tasked to learn new technologies and skills to stay competitive. Studies show that on average, workers change jobs 12 times in their lifetime. This makes it essential for libraries to offer services that help adults build new skills that align with industry trends and prepare for the shift toward workforce automation.
Gale Presents: Udemy, from Gale, a Cengage Company, offers a unique, tailor-made learning experience for adults who want to upskill for a new job or advance in their current profession. This top collection, powered by Udemy for Business, helps learners get where they want to be personally and professionally.
Gale Presents: Udemy includes:
A wide selection of course topics with high-quality, in-demand content;
Courses that are added and removed weekly, as new skills and demands emerge in each field;
An opportunity to learn from world-class instructors working and making advancements in their fields;
Anytime, anywhere access, allowing users to download classes off-line and listen via podcast-style audio or on Chromecast or Apple TV;
A tailor-made learning experience based on skill needs and learning preferences;
Video lectures, most of which offer subtitles and/or transcripts to support a variety of learning styles;
Supplemental course content, such as assignments, quizzes, practice tests, and more;
A certificate of completion, available for download when a course is finished.
Major course categories include cloud computing, data science, design, development, finance and accounting, human resources, IT operations, leadership and management, marketing, office productivity, personal development, project management and operations, and sales.
This TexShare database is funded in part by a grant from the US Institute of Museum and Library Services. TexShare Databases are a program of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, made possible by state and federal funds, as well as through member fees of participating libraries.
Brazoria County Library patrons can access Gale Presents: Udemy by visiting the library’s webpage, bcls.lib.tx.us and searching under the Research Room tab.
