LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College is registering for two new Jumpstart-funded Allied Health programs that are focused on enhancing the skills of medical assistants and phlebotomists.
With either of the phlebotomy or medical assistant refresher courses, qualified students will have the opportunity to gain confidence and improve their current skill levels, which will prepare them for certification testing, as well as possible re-entry into the workforce.
Proof of successful completion of a prior specialized training program or expired certifications is a requirement for both courses.
Registration is ongoing for summer sessions for both courses, with the medical assistant refresher course beginning July 12 and the phlebotomy refresher class starting July 25. The phlebotomy course lasts four weeks, while the medical assistant class is 11 weeks.
The phlebotomy refresher program will also be offered in the Fall 2022 and Summer 2023 semesters, while the medical assistant refresher program will be offered again in Spring and Summer 2023 semesters.
An orientation class is also required. Only applicant that have been fully approved for the program can attend. The medical assistant orientation is Thursday, July 7, while the phlebotomy orientation is July 21. Both orientation classes are from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Successful completers will qualify to take the national certification exam to test for either the National Certified Medical Assistant certificate or the National Certified Phlebotomy Technician certificate, depending on the course completed.
All course expenses, including tuition, books and certification exams, will be covered if qualified for the Jumpstart program.
