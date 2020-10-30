The Society of St. Stephen assists families in the Brazosport area who need help with rent or utility expenses. Each month, 25 to 30 families receive assistance through this endeavor that is supported by three Lake Jackson churches; Chapelwood United Methodist, Christ Lutheran and First United Methodist.
The families receiving assistance consistently meet their monthly expenses but do not have additional money for unexpected situations. Society of St. Stephen provides limited awards of $150 to $200 for rent or utility bills to help families through a difficult time. The need is critical in the area, and additional funds are especially needed this year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.