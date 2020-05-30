Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:

Bobby Donte Ruff and Torianna Ozell Felyce Kennedy, May 18

Marcos Alan Vela Perez and Kristen Danielle Delgado, May 18

Chelsea Renee Rec and Joseph Daniel Davis, May 18

Lee Ann Salazar and Andrew Scott Davis, May 19

Joshua Le’Roy Otto Woods and McKenzi Ryann Sullivan, May 19

Michelle Yvette Gonzales and Viridiana Martinez Gonzalez, May 19

Paul Anthony Luna, III and Leah Beth Page, May 20

Heather Leann Hlavaty and Justin David Jelinek, May 21

Kyle Jeremy Mandelbaum and Mari Van Der Walt, May 21

Chelsey Marie Steiger and Colyn Gregory Carpenter, May 21

Christopher Lee Kirby and Veronica Marisol Castro, May 21

Luis Eduardo Lopez and Maricela Gonzalez, May 21

Tristan Wesley Butcher and Aubrey Faye Yerina, May 22

Bryan Hershberger and Rhian Elizabeth Starr, May 22

Edward Wayne Thomas, III and Brittany Anne Dirnbauer, May 22

Waverly Warren Dozier and Shameka Donte Bridges, May 22

James Aaron Moody and Helen Alisha Cruz, May 22

Tristan Zachary Demouy and Aubree Lee Bamburg, May 22

Anthony Michael Evans and Phenpakar Wongwesh, May 22

Isaac Thomas Valdez and Chrissy Lee Flores, May 22

Jaasiel Eliud Gomez Hernandez and Dulce Maria Ramirez, May 22

Kimberly Danford Clinch and John David Glaze, May 23

Xiqi Li and Randy Aaron Chu, May 23

Johnathan Mitchell James and Amy Kirsten Dixon, May 23

Timothy Keith Scranton and Zavontra Raniesse Brooks, May 23

Marshall Scott, III and Kimberly Renee Scott, May 23

Julie Kay Cox and Kristian Lee Simpson, May 23

Sarah Ann Fink and Robert Benjamin Garoon, May 24

Wayne Bruce Getschman, Jr. and Kirsys Castillo, May 25

Christopher Michael Ramon and Katia Maria Carrillo, May 26

Augustine James Rivera and Angelica Maria Saldierna, May 26

Births filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:

Sterling Priest Burrell, May 18

Desmond Messiah Davis, May 19

Alexandra Camille Valencia, May 19

Jaxson Andrew Lane, May 20

Esther Joy Louise Barnett, May 20

Leilani Rae Nelson, May 21

Amaya Mae Green, May 25

