Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:
Bobby Donte Ruff and Torianna Ozell Felyce Kennedy, May 18
Marcos Alan Vela Perez and Kristen Danielle Delgado, May 18
Chelsea Renee Rec and Joseph Daniel Davis, May 18
Lee Ann Salazar and Andrew Scott Davis, May 19
Joshua Le’Roy Otto Woods and McKenzi Ryann Sullivan, May 19
Michelle Yvette Gonzales and Viridiana Martinez Gonzalez, May 19
Paul Anthony Luna, III and Leah Beth Page, May 20
Heather Leann Hlavaty and Justin David Jelinek, May 21
Kyle Jeremy Mandelbaum and Mari Van Der Walt, May 21
Chelsey Marie Steiger and Colyn Gregory Carpenter, May 21
Christopher Lee Kirby and Veronica Marisol Castro, May 21
Luis Eduardo Lopez and Maricela Gonzalez, May 21
Tristan Wesley Butcher and Aubrey Faye Yerina, May 22
Bryan Hershberger and Rhian Elizabeth Starr, May 22
Edward Wayne Thomas, III and Brittany Anne Dirnbauer, May 22
Waverly Warren Dozier and Shameka Donte Bridges, May 22
James Aaron Moody and Helen Alisha Cruz, May 22
Tristan Zachary Demouy and Aubree Lee Bamburg, May 22
Anthony Michael Evans and Phenpakar Wongwesh, May 22
Isaac Thomas Valdez and Chrissy Lee Flores, May 22
Jaasiel Eliud Gomez Hernandez and Dulce Maria Ramirez, May 22
Kimberly Danford Clinch and John David Glaze, May 23
Xiqi Li and Randy Aaron Chu, May 23
Johnathan Mitchell James and Amy Kirsten Dixon, May 23
Timothy Keith Scranton and Zavontra Raniesse Brooks, May 23
Marshall Scott, III and Kimberly Renee Scott, May 23
Julie Kay Cox and Kristian Lee Simpson, May 23
Sarah Ann Fink and Robert Benjamin Garoon, May 24
Wayne Bruce Getschman, Jr. and Kirsys Castillo, May 25
Christopher Michael Ramon and Katia Maria Carrillo, May 26
Augustine James Rivera and Angelica Maria Saldierna, May 26
Births filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:
Sterling Priest Burrell, May 18
Desmond Messiah Davis, May 19
Alexandra Camille Valencia, May 19
Jaxson Andrew Lane, May 20
Esther Joy Louise Barnett, May 20
Leilani Rae Nelson, May 21
Amaya Mae Green, May 25
