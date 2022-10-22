ANGLETON — The Exchange Club of Angleton will host its 20th annual “One Nation Under God” luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 3213 E. Mulberry St.
To commemorate the anniversary, the club has arranged for a replica of the Honor Tomb of the Unknowns to come to the community. Luncheon guests will receive a free private viewing of the replica.
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside the nation’s capital in Arlington National Cemetery is a monument dedicated to American service members who have died without their remains being identified.
This replica is owned and managed by the Americanism Committee of the Exchange Club of Rome, Georgia. It was constructed by Phillip Burkhalter Builders of Rome, which is owned by a club member, with the work done on craftsmen’s personal time. The materials involved in its construction were pine, composite materials, carbon-fiber sheets for added strength, aluminum framing and retractable wheels for ease in moving.
All of the artwork was carved with a hand Dremel and it was painted to resemble the marble of the real monument by Chuck Schmult, a well-known and extremely talented Rome artist.
November is National Exchange Club One Nation Under God Month. The Angleton affiliate hosts a luncheon each year in celebration of our country’s rich religious heritage in an effort to remind residents they must always trust in a higher power for guidance, protection and strength, and to prayerfully thank God for the blessings of liberty bestowed upon our country.
Individual tickets are $25 and table sponsorships are available at donations ranging from $250 to $1,500. All proceeds go to the club’s local efforts.
Advanced purchase is recommended from the Angleton Chamber office, Brazoria County Precinct 1 offices in Clute, Brazoria County Tax Office in Angleton, any Exchange Club of Angleton member or by calling 979-900-7019 or 979-265-3953.
Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
A free public viewing of the exhibit will be from 3 to 6:30 p.m. that same day.
