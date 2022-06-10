Brazosport College Phi Theta Kappa chapter honors 57 new members

LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s Psi Psi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society recently inducted its new members at a ceremony at The Clarion at Brazosport College. A total of 57 students accepted membership in the Spring 2022 semester.
The mission of Phi Theta Kappa is to recognize academic achievement of college students and to provide opportunities for them to grow as scholars and leaders. Phi Theta Kappa was founded in Missouri in 1918 and is the international honor society of two-year colleges. The organization has a presence on almost 1,300 community college campuses in 11 nations.
The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) recognized Phi Theta Kappa as the official honor society for two-year colleges in 1929. More than 3.5 million students have been inducted since 1918, with approximately 250,000 active members in the nation’s community colleges, making Phi Theta Kappa a true catalyst among members and colleges.
Brazosport College students accepting PTK membership in the Spring 2022 semester were LaChell Anderson, Angela Barrera, Brian Benigno, Danner Bowles, Patricia Bruce, Cody Burge, David Burk, Anna Buswell, Hector Castillo, Lilly Cole, Julianna Crews, April Cruz, Meghan Cullins, Indyannah Deleon, Hannah Fey, Madelyn Furrh, Alyssa Garza, David Gillespie, Linley Glover, Jessica Goff, Eddie Gomez, Benjamin Heath, Allyson Hebert, Keaton Hutchison, Emily Kappler, Evelyn Karabanoff, Gabrielle Lara, Lillie Larson, Galilea Lira, Julyssa Marroquin, Maguette Mbengue, Michelle McBroom, Lance McLaren, Matthew Melass, Haley Mumper, Michelle Patrick, Victoria Patterson, Addiemae Peavler, Armando Pena, Caleb Powell, Enisia Rester, Tiffany Reynolds, Theodore Rich, Serena Robb, Delia Roberson, Claudia Rodriguez, Edgar Rojas, Jaden Rubio, Jacob Rudd, Fred Silbas, Jessica Trevino, Elizabeth Vaclavik, Marialy Valdez, Davin Vasquez, Elizabeth Villegas, Kyler Wallace and Amanda Warner.
To be eligible for Phi Theta Kappa, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA and at least 12 hours of credit toward a degree or six hours of credit toward a certificate. For information, call 979- 230-3132.
