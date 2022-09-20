LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College Theatre and Brazosport Center Stages are seeking actors for their upcoming co-production of “She Kills Monsters.”
The final night to audition will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Seidule Theatre at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive.
“She Kills Monsters” is a drama-comedy play by Qui Nguyen that first appeared in 2011. It tells the story of Agnes, an average woman who is finally leaving her childhood home following the death of her sister, Tilly.
However, when Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she embarks on an action-packed adventure to discover more about her geeky sibling than she previously cared to know. “She Kills Monsters” is a heartwarming comedy about loss, bullies — and dragons.
BC Theatre and Center Stages are looking for truthful, funny, physically adept performers, including BIPOC, gender-fluid and trans actors. Eleven different lead roles are available and stage combat history is a plus, but not required.
Six additional actors will also be needed for the non-speaking roles of monsters, zombies, ogres and other creatures. These are perfect roles for participants who are either new to acting or those wanting to get a feel for being on stage. College credit and scholarships are available for participants.
Specific details about each role can be found by visiting brazosport.edu/drama and clicking on the “auditions” link on the left-hand side of the page.
“She Kills Monsters” contains scenes of mild intimacy and cartoonish violence. All safety and professional rules of IDC and the SAFD will be followed during rehearsals and performances. There will be no intimacy or violence at the auditions.
Rehearsals will be at 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 2 p.m. Sunday from Sept. 26 through Nov. 3. Not every actor will be called to every rehearsal. Performances are scheduled for Nov. 4-6 and 11-13.
Those auditioning should wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to move. After a brief movement exercise, sides from the script will be read.
