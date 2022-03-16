ANGLETON — The Brazoria County Library System Foundation will have its book sale Saturday and Sunday at the Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing Road.
The sale features books, audiobooks, DVDs and more — materials withdrawn from the collections of the 12 library branches throughout the county, as well as items donated by the public.Most items sell for $1 or less. Money from the sale is used to support the summer reading program and other exciting library projects. Only cash and checks are accepted.The sale takes place during Angleton Market Days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.Volunteers 16 or older are also needed to help with the book sale and the set-up that takes place from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday. For information, call Library Administration at 979-864-1505.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.