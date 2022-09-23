Brazosport College Director of Student Life and Intramural Programs Alex Crouse and Brazosport College Student Life Student Orientation Coordinator Angela Portis-Woodson read the winning number for a gift card drawing during a kickoff event for the 2022-23 Strive 2 Drive student success initiative.
Brazosport College Student Life member Haylie Patin prepares a hot dog for a student during a kickoff event for the 2022-23 Strive 2 Drive student success initiative.
Contributed photo
Brazosport College President Dr. Vincent Solis talks about the 2022-23 Strive 2 Drive student success initiative during a kickoff event at the College’s Bonnen Central Building main entrance.
LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s popular Strive 2 Drive campaign is back for its fifth year.
The college officially launched its 2022-23 Strive 2 Drive student success initiative Sept. 8 with an announcement bv President Vincent Solis. Through the incentive program, Brazosport College will award a new Honda Civic to one lucky student.
To be eligible for the grand prize, students must be enrolled at Brazosport College for a minimum of six semester credit hours for both the fall 2022 and spring 2023 terms, maintain a cumulative 2.0 GPA, remain in good standing at the College and pay all outstanding debts to the college.
The Sept. 8 kickoff recognized the six sponsors that have made this year’s initiative possible — Honda of Lake Jackson, Dow Chemical Texas Operations, Freeport LNG, BASF, TDECU and Vernor Material and Equipment.
The Strive 2 Drive program is based on participation in activities both in and out of the classroom and operates on a defined point system. Points are assigned based on the length, importance and educational value of the activities. Through this point system, students accumulating the most points each month during the fall and spring semesters will win prizes. The highest point earner at the end of the academic year will earn an additional prize.
Every participating student will be entered into a drawing for the grand prize, a new Honda Civic.
The Strive 2 Drive campaign began in 2018, with BC student Ashley Lundy winning the car in the inaugural event. She was followed in the Winner’s Circle by Gwyneth Sidney in 2019, Rhena Latiolais in 2020 and Jesus Ramirez in 2021.
