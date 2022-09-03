LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport College Library is partnering with the BC art department to bring a unique exhibit to the College.
An exhibit of 17 artistic reproduction prints from “The Saint John’s Bible” is on display at the BC Art Gallery. A full-size copy of the “Gospel and Acts” section of “The Saint John’s Bible,” as well as a video and other historical information, is also available for viewing at the BC Library.
The exhibit, made possible by the Roger and Phyllis Kesseler Endowment, will be on display at Brazosport College until Sept. 23.
While “The Saint John’s Bible” is a sacred text, it’s also both a historic document and a stunning work of art. This rare exhibit is free for public viewing and will be open during regular college hours.
“The Saint John’s Bible” is the first commissioned handwritten, monumental, illuminated Bible commissioned by a Benedictine Abbey in over 500 years. Its hand-written lettering and stunning artworks truly present the Word of God in an engaging and inspirational way.
This contemporary Bible was created by a group of 23 scribes, artists and assistants in a Scriptorium in Wales under the artistic direction of Donald Jackson, Senior Scribe to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s Crown Office at the House of Lords. The team worked with a committee of theologians, scholars and artists from Saint John’s Abbey and University in Collegeville, Minnesota. After 15 years of work, the pages were completed in 2011 and given a permanent home at Saint John’s Abbey and University.
“The Saint John’s Bible” incorporates many of the characteristics of its medieval predecessors: it was written on vellum using quills, natural handmade inks, hand ground pigments and gild such as gold leaf, silver leaf and platinum. Yet, it employs the modern, English translation the New Revised Standard Version, as well as contemporary scripts and illuminations.
The beauty of “The Saint John’s Bible” is being presented at Brazosport College in a captivating and lively presentation that shares the story behind this once-in-a-millennium undertaking and showcases some of the many artworks in this world-renowned project.
The prints displayed in this gallery showcase are a small sampling of the about 160 illuminations in the completed work.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.