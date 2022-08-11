Want to Be a Master Naturalist?

ANGLETON — Get your feet wet and your hands dirty? Spend time in a natural setting? Learn about different plant and animal species? Present, instruct and teach youth or adults? Enhance your natural resources: build, dig, plant, count, band, identify and observe?
If those sound appealing, Brazoria County Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist is seeking men and women interested in joining the organization through its internship program.
Learn about and experience our local ecosystems firsthand. Learn interesting facts about the ecosystems in your own back yard. The Texas Master Naturalist Cradle of Texas Chapter of Brazoria County is made up of members from all walks of life with various levels of education that have a passion to learn and share their knowledge with others.
The Cradle of Texas Chapter of Brazoria County is offering a fall intern class which begins Aug. 23. Classes and field trips will meet in person every Tuesday. Classroom instruction begin at 9 a.m. and field trips to locations such as Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge, Brazos Bend State Park and Sea Center Texas will begin shortly after.
The following are quotes from recent interns.
KYLE PURVIS: “I was pleasantly surprised at the high level of knowledge and expertise of the instructors leading the various training sessions. The quality of the training far exceeded my expectations.”
KATHY PITTMAN: “I’ve always had a love of the outdoors, but this class gives you a greater understanding of our local environs and the interactions between organisms and their habitat. You learn so much!
“I have met some of the most knowledgeable people, with similar interests, and am thoroughly enjoying my work as a Master Naturalist!”
MELANIE HOLLENSHEAD: “The classes, field trips, interactions with subject matter experts and our group projects opened the curtains to show how intertwined and fragile the relationships between wildlife, the environment and humans really are.”
Those interested in joining the 2022 Brazoria County chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist intern class can register online through Aug. 21. The class size is limited to 25.
