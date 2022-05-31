Brazosport College’s Catalyst program graduates inaugural class

LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s Catalyst program recently had its Signing and Promotion Day Ceremony with 68 students either graduating, advancing or joining the program.
Fourteen students made up the Catalyst program’s inaugural graduating class. These students, who earned associate degrees, include chemical technology graduates Gannon Blank, Juan Calvillo, Jacob Carr, Seth Dilley, Estefani Hernandez, Bronson Kozak, Noah Montgomery, Cameron Oler, Abel Oliva and Sean Reyes, and instrumentation graduates Cesar Colon, Samuel Gant, Zachery Peterson and Fernando San Miguel.
Also honored at the ceremony were 41 students earning promotions to the next year. Twenty-one of these were second-year students earning promotions to the third year, while 20 were first-year students advancing to the second year.
The students and their accomplishments were recognized during a ceremony at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
Of the 21 students rising to the third year of the program, 14 are in the chemical technology field, including Alejandro Coronado, Anthony Davenport, Anahi Garcia, Jason Hancock, Mauricio Santivanez, Micah Kee, Consejo Hernandez, Kaden Pate, Quintin Stroman, Jonathan Perez, Josue Vellegas, Zayne Foster, Carley Staples and Christian Byrd. Seven instrumentation students also advanced to the third year, including Virginia Alvarez, Diego Duran, Trevor Dyson, Keith Laird, Kadin McGovern, Brendan Patton and Lance McLaren.
Students advancing to the program’s second year include chemical technology students Elim Castro, Miguel Lomeli, Andrew Madrigal, Rolando Gonzalez, Jason Morrison, Braxton Rollo, Kristopher Whitley, Mason Wallace, Riley Jones, Gavin Nelson, Miguel Ramirez and Garrett Virgel, and instrumentation students Caleb Castle, Benjamin Garcia, Joziah Jauregui, Rigo Lozano, De’Anthony White, Caleb Garcia, Ashley Shugart and Cutter Schuerg.
A total of 27 students were also accepted into the program and were celebrated with a formal signing.
Developed through a partnership between Angleton ISD, Brazosport ISD, Columbia-Brazoria ISD, Sweeny ISD and Brazosport College, the Catalyst program allows qualified students to take a structured path toward the completion of an associate degree in Process Operations or Instrumentation Technology within one year of high school graduation or a Bachelor of Applied Technology degree in Industrial Management within three years of high school graduation. Students start the program during their junior year of high school.
Students officially entering into the program include Julio Davila, Samuel Manzano, Wade Minter, Andrew Mousa, Duane Phillips, Donaciano Renteria, Jacob Rivas, Ayla Calvillo, Zuzeth Garcia, David Luna, Angelica Sanchez, Alan Vilafana, Jacob Garza, Noah Juarez, Cameron Martinez, Devlin Phillips, Tranton Breaux, Kevin Garcia, Joshua Floyd, Shane Martinez and Jesse Sanchez in chemical technology, while Joshua Vargas, Nathaniel Cardenas, John Charles, Cole Tapia, Jayden Flores and Jaden Morrison enter in instrumentation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.