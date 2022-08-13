ANGLETON — The Gathering Place, a United Way Community Partner serving families affected by Alzheimer’s, will celebrate its 15th anniversary this week with a lunch honoring the volunteers who work at Gathering Place socials and manage the attendant educational and support programs developed over the years.
Dale Libby, Gathering Place volunteer CEO for the past five years, and Brenda Maust, founder and former CEO, recently mused about changes in their programs in the years since the ministries started modestly in one church in Angleton.
“Our Gathering Place socials, four-hour parties held monthly at eight churches, have not changed at all,” Libby said. “We offer games, exercise, music, crafts and reminiscing activities. What we’ve learned in the last few years is that those are the activities that can slow progression of some sub-types of Alzheimer’s disease.”
In the past three years, there have been numerous clinical trials featuring “reminiscing activities” as therapy for Alzheimer’s patients in group settings, Libby said.
“Most were held one hour each week from eight to 13 weeks, and all improved cognition. Some also relieved depression and most improved mood,” he said.
“Most of the studies were held in other countries,” Maust said. “That may be because Medicare does not reimburse for rehabilitation for Alzheimer’s cognitive decline, so there is no practical application for conclusions.”
However, Dr. Maya Henry, associate professor in the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing at the University of Texas at Austin has received several National Institutes of Health grants to study therapies for semantic variant frontotemporal dementia, Maust said.
“One of the studies she led described in detail how to present object-naming activities to participants, and we incorporated that in our CompU.Talk Zoom School program,” Maust said.
“A big change I have seen in the last eight years is that participants are coming to us sooner, so they are attending gatherings longer,” Libby said. “We have had a few people with us eight or nine years, but the average was 3.2 years our first 10 years. We have five individuals now in one Alvin ministry who have attended gatherings for eight years and eight months.”
Libby noted some participants still drive, go shopping and to exercise classes alone, and one, he said, still teaches Sunday School.
In addition to Gathering Place socials, the organization offers support groups, caregiver conferences, memory screenings, Alzheimer’s prevention classes, virtual classes for the memory impaired, and special awareness events. An affiliate, Early Stage Coaches, provides 1:1 lifestyle coaching for early stage patients.
“We grew because we learned. Working with people who had Alzheimer’s many hours each month, it became apparent to us that there were different types of the disease, and that symptoms of some types of the disease could be significantly alleviated,” Libby said. “Students in Zoom School taught us that people in all stages of Alzheimer’s — even late stage — can still learn and enjoy knowing new things. We will always be devoted to providing much-needed respite for the caregiver, but we are now more aware that our participants benefit cognitively from participation in our programs and that may actually slow progression of the disease.”
All Gathering Place services are provided at no charge. For information, visit gatheringplacebrazoria.org or call 979-308-4525.
