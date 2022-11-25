Sweeny High School alum Gracey Leopold and Angleton High School alum Sara Jennings received the American FFA Degree — the highest honor awarded to FFA members. Only 1 percent of FFA students achieve this degree.
The award is given to students who demonstrate the highest level of commitment and dedication to their chapter and state FFA association. The American FFA degree demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited throughout their FFA career.
Leopold received the honor at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis on Oct. 29. She is the daughter of Chance and Linda Leopold. Currently, Gracey Leopold is a sophomore at Texas A&M University in College Station, where she is studying ag leadership and development.
“It’s been five years of being in this organization. It’s the closing of a chapter almost,” she said. “It’s just an organization that can change lives. Not many people realize that FFA is more than farmers and producers. There is another side.”
Leopold’s father, Chance Leopold, said, “Last year she was actually a state FFA officer the Area 3 Vice President. We don’t know if there was ever an officer from Brazoria County before. To get this degree you have to have completed five years in FFA.”
Chance Leopold taught FFA in Ganado and Louise.
They count your year after graduation as your fifth year,” he said. “You have to have received three degrees before this one: Greenhand Degree, Chapter Farmer Degree, and the third one is a Lone Star Farmer Degree. The fourth one is American Farmer Degree.”
Linda Leopold said, “Words really can’t express how proud we are of her. She is very dedicated, self motivated, and she bleeds blue and gold. Her passion is agriculture and everything FFA. We are super proud of her hard work and determination.”
Chance Leopold said Sweeny ag teachers helped and support his daughter during the past six years and she was blessed to have them: Scott Jones, Lauren Hayward, Clarissa Darby and Lacie DeRojas.
“Without them, none of this would have been possible,” he said.
Sara Jennings agreed, and gave a hearty thank-you to her ag teacher.
“I owe most of my success in ag to Traylor Lenz, ag teacher. All of high school and outside of high school, he helped me,” Jennings said.
Sara Jennings is the daughter of Kelly Jennings of Angleton and Michael Jennings of Freeport. She is a sophomore at Texas A&M and is working toward a double major in animal science and ag economics. She is looking at a job in finance and real estate. She is also a member of the Fighting Texas Aggie Meat judging team at A&M.
“Meat science has become very interesting to me,” she said. “I got my Lone Star a couple years ago, and I knew I would be involved in agriculture for the rest of my life.”
The Lone Star Degree is the intermediate step before American FFA Degree. The hours of community service and involvement are integral to her life and her college major, so applying for the American FFA degree was a natural step.
