Lake Jackson native serves at Naval Air Technical Training Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Airman Recruit Kimberly Evans, a native of Lake Jackson, serves the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Technical Training Center in Pensacola, Florida.
As a student at NATTC, Evans is serving among sailors and Marines developing the skills needed to be successful naval aviation warfighters. Students are taught the requirements and skills needed to be successful in their new careers.
Evans joined the Navy four months ago. Soon, Evans will serve as an aviation electronics technician.
“I joined the Navy because I really wanted to continue my education,” Evans said. “The Navy provided an opportunity to pay for school and for me to receive other useful training.”
According to Evans, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Lake Jackson.
“Back home, I learned not to complain about the work I volunteered to do,” she said. “I also learned to work hard and see tasks all the way to completion.”
NTCC’s mission is to provide world-class professional aviation warriors to the Navy fleet supporting combat readiness anywhere on the globe, while taking good care of our people, families and being good neighbors and stewards in the city of Pensacola and the surrounding region.
The training center’s leaders and experts develop, deliver and leverage technology to optimize performance of our Navy, Marine Corps and foreign national students. We provide the most up-to-date and relevant training available to our sailors and Marines ensuring Naval aviation’s success.
Serving in the Navy means Evans is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“If the Air Force protects our skies and the Army protects our land, the Navy is important because we protect our seas which cover most of the globe,” Evans said.
Evans and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“So far, I am most proud of completing basic training, giving my oath to the country and earning the title of U.S. Navy Sailor,” Evans said.
As Evans and other sailors continue to train and perform the mission they are tasked with, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means I contribute to protecting safety and freedom for my family, and that is something to be proud of,” Evans said.
