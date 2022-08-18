Texas Master Naturalist Monthly Meeting Press Release

Brazoria chapter President Kathy Pittman, far left, stands with members chapter Texas Master Naturalist members who achieved recertification: Jimmy Salinas, Roxanne Walkowiak, Luanne Salinas, Cindy Grandjean, Herb Myers, membership chairman John Boettiger, Cindy Goodrum and John O’Connell.
ANGLETON — The Brazoria chapter of Texas Master Naturalist had its monthly meeting Aug. 10 at the AgriLife Extension building in Angleton.
John Boettiger, membership chairman, reported this month’s recertifications: Cindy Goodrum, Cynthia Grandjean, Herb Myers, John O’Connell, Jimmy and Luanne Salinas, Sherry Summers and Roxanne Walkowiak. To recertify, members must have eight hours of advanced training and 40 volunteer hours.
To date, members have impacted 5,670 adults and 19,771 youth through outreach programs and educational programs, such as the Birds of Prey programs presented at area schools and Brazoria County Library System summer programs. Ruby Lewis was recognized and thanked for the summer library programs she coordinates every year.
This month’s featured speakers were Megan Mainer and Habria Gardner of the Angleton Parks and Recreation Department, who informed us of the many programs ongoing within the department and how chapter members can get involved.
Are you thinking the Master Naturalist program would be an awesome group to join? The fall intern training class is scheduled to start Tuesday and will be daytime in-person classes. Lectures and field trips will be on the same days with the lectures, starting at 9 a.m. and the field trips following the lecture. There will be no virtual component to the training. For information or to register, visit txmn.org/tmncot/training.
