Brain Camp Kicks Off 11th Year Oct. 3 with Version 6

ANGLETON — Ten years ago, Lake Jackson resident Erika Longoria had just retired after teaching 27 years at Ogg Elementary. Exhausted from juggling roles as wife, mom and career woman all her adult life, she also was primary long-distance caregiver for her dad, who lived alone in Falfurrias.
“I had a great life, really, but I was fatigued and depressed, she said. “I had not had time to plan for a retirement that would be rewarding.”
In the fall of 2012, Longoria enrolled in the Adult Life and Learning Program, a senior continuing education program at Brazosport College.
“One of my classes was the original version of Brain Camp taught by the author and researcher, Brenda Maust,” Longoria said. “The classes changed my life, a comment many Brain Camp students make. I came out of that course feeling powerful, hopeful and understanding that the quality of the rest of my life was my responsibility.”
Because 90 percent of people do not regularly exercise, the last 30 minutes of each two-hour Brain Camp class features different types of exercise, she said. Students will try out four different regimens during the four-week course.
“After sampling it in Brain Camp, I signed up for Tai Chi, eventually earning my red belt before I started practicing Qi Gong,” Longoria said. “Brain Camp and fitness became my passions.”
“Brenda, who founded the Gathering Place, had been reading clinical trials about Alzheimer’s for several years when she found Dr. Yaakov Stern’s Theory of Cognitive Reserve in 2010,” she said. “Stern said certain behaviors can build new neural pathways that may be ‘banked’ as a defense against Alzheimer’s. Coupled with research on brain plasticity, and the observation from the Nun’s Study that a person can have severe Alzheimer’s with no symptoms, Brenda became convinced that building cognitive reserve, which also lowers risk factors, could delay or prevent symptoms of the disease. The evidence was available in observational studies, but traditional medicine waits for gold standard clinical trials.”
The Brain Camp experience inspired Longoria to learn more, and Maust convinced her to become a trainer.
“I became the Gathering Place Education Coordinator in 2014 and I schedule Meta Camps and Brain Camps now, arranging for the venues, and exercise leaders,” Longoria said. “A few years ago we hired Dennis Hastings, a retired respiratory therapist, to be a trainer because we needed a healthcare professional to answer questions.”
More than a thousand people have attended Brain Camps, which are taught in small groups, Longoria said, and some have attended as many as four times. Occasionally, Longoria WILL see a magazine headline about a new risk factor discovered for Alzheimer’s and she’ll think, “We’ve been teaching that in the last three Brain Camps,” she said.
“The seriousness of the subject suggests it might be dull, but it’s not,” Longoria said. “We know adults learn best when they are having fun, so we make Brain Camp interactive and enjoyable.”
Brain Camp VI will be from 9 to 11 a.m. every Monday in October at First Presbyterian Church, 130 S. Arcola St. in Angleton. Sessions also are planned for Alvin beginning Feb. 2 and Angleton again beginning April 5. Classes are free, but there is a materials fee of $25 for first-time students. Returning students pay no fees.
Class size is limited, and RSVPs are required. Call Longoria at 979-235-9195.
