If there is not enough to worry about right now, hurricane season has begun. Like it or not, it is here, and we should all do our part to be prepared.
As we have come to find out with the coronaviru,s there are certain essentials (cough cough … toilet paper) that we as humans cannot do without during an emergency. This is your friendly reminder to make sure your family and pets have enough food and water on hand in case a disaster strikes.
A general rule of thumb is to plan for at least three days of food and water. In our lovely area of the Gulf Coast, it is recommended to have seven to 10 days of supplies.
For water needs, plan on at least 1 gallon of water per person (for fluid needs and personal hygiene) and pet per day. If there are pregnant women, family members with illness or during the hot summer months, plan for a minimum of 2 gallons per person and pet. Note, I said 2 gallons for hot summer months and 1 gallon any other time of the year, we should always have enough emergency supplies to last us at least three days during non-hurricane season; of course, more is always better.
The easiest and most reliable way to take care of emergency water needs is to buy commercially bottled water. Store the bottles at room temperature (or cooler), out of direct sunlight, off the floor and away from harmful chemicals. Although some bottles may contain a “best-by” date, the International Bottled Water Association (www.bottledwater.org) notes you can safely drink the water after that date as long as the water has been stored properly.
Another option is to store water in a food-grade water storage container. These types of containers can be purchased at surplus or camping/outdoor stores. Before storing water in the container, wash with dishwashing soap and water and rinse thoroughly. Then sanitize the container by mixing 1 teaspoon of unscented household bleach with 1 quart (4 cups) of water. Pour the sanitizing solution in the container and shake well to make sure the solution comes into contact with all surfaces inside the container. Depending on the size of the container you use, you may need as much as a gallon of sanitizing solution (4 teaspoons of bleach plus 1 gallon of water). After shaking, wait 30 seconds, pour out the solution, rinse with water and let air dry.
After filled, store the container at room temperature (or cooler), away from direct sunlight, off the floor and away from where harmful chemicals are stored. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises that water stored in containers be replaced every six months.
As far as food supplies go, choose those that do not require refrigeration or cooking, as power loss is common during disasters. Talk with family members when making your emergency food supply to make sure you are including foods that will be eaten. Smart choices for an emergency food supply include ready-to-eat canned meats (tuna and chicken), canned pasta, protein and energy bars, dried fruit, peanut butter and jelly, crackers, canned juices and milk, nuts and seeds, dry cereal and granola, and crackers. If there are infants in the family don’t forget about their needs, which may include formula and baby food.
Be sure to have a manual can opener, paper towels and plates, resealable bags, scissors and hand sanitizer available. Store emergency food supplies in a covered container and rotate every four to six months to assure quality. You can also purchase MRE’s (Meals Ready-to-Eat) to store for long periods of time, just like the foods listed above. Be sure to rotate your MRE’s so they do not go bad.
Remember, being prepared falls to you and your family. Get everyone involved in making a grocery list. This is a great time, if you have young ones, to teach them a valuable life lesson. If you have grandkids, have them help you create a list for your home. I hope we get through this next season of life without a storm, be safe.
For information on being prepared for any emergency, visit the Texas Extension Disaster Education Network at texashelp.tamu.edu.
