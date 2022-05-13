LAKE JACKSON — Nearly 1,700 juniors from area public and private high schools recently visited Brazosport College for its annual Career Fair.
During the event, students had the opportunity to explore careers with representatives from a wide variety of career fields. Students were also able to visit with career professionals, attend breakout sessions and speak with college representatives about educational and training opportunities.
