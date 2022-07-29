ALVIN — One of the most important aspects of any college course is to ensure students are engaged with the material.
An $800 Alvin Community College Foundation grant was awarded to English instructor Ashlea Massie to help instructors implement what’s known as gamification to increase student involvement.
There has been recent research that found an instructor who incorporated elements of the game “Minecraft” into their coursework saw improved student performance.
“It’s the process of making either the course or certain elements into a game,” Massie said. “They noticed that students performed better that way.”
The grant was among nearly $18,000 awarded as part of the Innovative Initiative Grant program from the Foundation. They are designed to encourage, facilitate, recognize and reward innovative and creative approaches to fulfill the mission of the college. The grants will be used for the 2022-23 academic year.
The Gamification grant will be used to purchase course materials to help make select courses gamified. It will benefit approximately 500 students, Massie said.
The idea can be incorporated throughout the course or only in particular lessons. The methods can be similar to a video game, a board game, escape room games or even a format from a game show, Massie said.
In the instances that she has used the method, students have told her that it helps them remember information better, Massie said
“Students tend to remember a concept better when it’s coming through the form a game,” she said. “They’re able to retain that material.”
When students feel they are learning, it also helps to motivate them, according to the research. One study reported that courses using gamification increased student vocabulary retention by 14 grade points.
“I look forward to using this and I’m really excited that it will help our students,” Massie said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.