ANGLETON — As more activities move online during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau encourages locals to connect with farmers and ranchers on social media.
“Texas agriculture is diverse, and it is no exception in Brazoria and Galveston counties,” says Tom Ferguson, Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau president. “But even though it’s so diverse, all farmers and ranchers have the same goals and passion.”
The Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau uses its Facebook page, Instagram account and YouTube channel to highlight youth activities and what’s going on in area fields and pastures. They also educate about the agriculture industry both in our area and around the country. It looks to bring agriculture to consumers through photos, videos and stories.
“If you’ve ever wondered what’s growing in the field you drive by on your way to work or how a crop is grown, reach out to us in person or on Facebook,” Ferguson said. “We know there are a lot of questions about how livestock are raised and crops are grown. Social media gives us a way to answer those questions and build relationships.”
Farmers are looking for ways to reach out to consumers, and social media is just one more avenue to share their experiences from the field.
“We also use Facebook to share other interesting information about agriculture as well as news and updates from Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau,“ Ferguson said. “’Like’ our page to learn more about agriculture and meet the farmers and ranchers right here in our community.”
The group can be found on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube by searching for Brazoria-Galveston County Farm Bureau.
More than 100 county Farm Bureaus across Texas have joined Facebook.
The main page for Texas Farm Bureau, the statewide general farm and ranch organization, can be found by visiting Facebook.com/TexasFarmBureau.
