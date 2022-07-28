ALVIN — The role of any community college is to help students meet their potential while also providing support for local economies, according to Michael Beck.
“Community colleges are known for responding to community and workforce needs while providing high-quality academic and technical programs,” Beck said. “These institutions of higher learning provide students with the knowledge and skills to have a positive impact on society and influence future generations. Overall, community colleges should meet students where they are and carry them as far as they can go.”
The Alvin Community College Board of Regents voted unanimously July 11 to name Beck the vice president of instruction.
“I am thrilled about the opportunity to serve as the Vice President of Instruction and look forward to working with Dr. Exley, the executive leadership team, faculty, staff, and students at the college,” he said. “My family and I are excited about moving to Brazoria County and exploring everything it has to offer.”
ACC President Robert J. Exley said Beck will be a great addition to the ACC staff and looks forward to his tenure on campus. Beck also has vital experience in leading technical programs as well as the field of reaccreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, he said.
“I am very excited to have Dr. Michael Beck coming on board as our Vice President for Instruction,” Exley said. “He is a talented leader with excellent experience in numerous key areas. He has direct experience leading Career and Technical education programs, in particular Process Technology. He also has extensive experience with accreditation through SACSCOC. I am very confident that he and his family will love ACC and our community.”
Prior to coming to ACC, Beck served as the senior dean of Liberal Arts at Wake Tech Community College in North Carolina. Before his time there, he was vice chancellor at River Parishes Community College in Louisiana and associate vice president of instruction at Spartanburg Community College in South Carolina.
Beck has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in history from Fayetteville State University and a doctorate in education in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University.
“In my role at ACC, I will develop partnerships with community and college partners to ensure that the college remains responsive to the needs of all students,” Beck said. “While serving at Alvin Community College I will partner with faculty and staff to help them meet their professional goals while helping students meet their academic needs.”
Student retention and completion are perhaps the most important issues facing community colleges throughout the country based on enrollment trends, he said.
“Community colleges must continue to provide comprehensive student support and services to increase student retention and completion rates for all students while closing achievement gaps,” Beck said.
Beck will take the position Monday after the retirement of former vice president Cynthia Griffith.
