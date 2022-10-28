LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport College Department of Music will present a free jazz concert featuring the BC Jazz Band and Jazz Singers at 7:30 p.m. today at The Clarion at Brazosport College. The jazz band will be directed by Richard Birk and John Calderon, while the jazz singers will be directed by David Hill and Calderon.
Selections to be performed include:
“A Few Good Men”: A rock march adapted from Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band chart that transitions into a funky-rock groove. Drummer Luke Blaschke and trumpeter Isaiah Lusko will be highlighted.
“All the Cats Join In”: Featuring the BC Jazz Singers, this Benny Goodman classic is from the 1946 Walt Disney animated film, “Make Mine Music.”
“Misty”: This jazz standard, written by pianist Erroll Garner, was a pop hit for Johnny Mathis, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra and others. James Parsons takes the spotlight on trombone.
“Crazy Little Thing Called Love”: This iconic 1979 Queen classic will highlight the talents of Kaiya Trout on vocals.
“Estate”: Originally an Italian song composed in 1960, this tune became a jazz standard thanks in part to the bossa nova version recorded by Joao Gilberto. Paola Garcia and Lusko are featured on alto saxophone and trumpet, respectively.
“They Can’t Take That Away from Me”: The BC Jazz Singers provide lush jazz vocal harmonies during this sentimental favorite tune by George and Ira Gershwin.
“Stolen Moments”: Mike Kamuf provides an outstanding arrangement to this Oliver Nelson classic. Solos include Garcia on alto sax and Mario Diaz on trumpet.
“September”: Vocalist Aubrey Turner leads the way in this funk classic by Earth, Wind and Fire that everyone will recognize.
“Emily”: Parsons is featured on trombone in this beautiful waltz by Johnny Mandel.
“Embraceable You”: Another song from the Gershwin’s catalog of classics. The BC Jazz Singers put their a capella touch on one of the best pop ballads ever composed.
“Here’s That Rainy Day”: Originally introduced in the Broadway musical, “Carnival in Flanders,” this jazz standard has been performed by many iconic artists, including Sinatra, Fitzgerald and Paul Williams, among others. Micah Spates is featured on piano.
“Moonglow”: This is vocal jazz at its best! The BC Jazz Singers fill this traditional swing tune with an abundance of tight and tasty harmonies.
“Mambino”: Featuring a grooving rhythm section, this energetic Afro Cuban song is full of excitement and energy.
“Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)”: This Kelly Clarkson hit is an anthem of courage and personal empowerment. The song features vocalist Tiana Reyes and the BC Jazz Singers.
“Megalovania”: Quirky and featuring a bit of a retro sound, this up-tempo theme will be recognizable to anyone in the gaming world. Solos are provided by Garcia on alto sax and Andres Ruiz on guitar.
“Another Star”: BC Director of Music Richard Birk provides the arrangement for this classic Stevie Wonder song. Taking the spotlight will be Landon Beeson on vocals and Spates on piano.
Members of the 2022 Fall Semester BC Jazz Band include Paola Garcia, alto sax; Caleb Smith, bassoon; Jonathan Azucena, trumpet; Mario Diaz, trumpet; Isaiah Lusko, trumpet, trombone, & tenor sax; Layla Faniel, valve trombone; Anthony Laird, bass trombone; James Parsons, trombone; Caleb Powell, trombone; Julissa Carrillo, sousaphone; Miranda Blaha, vibes; Nathaniel Gonzales, guitar; Andres Ruiz, guitar; Micah Spates, piano; Lacey Jacobson, bass; Jonathan Peachey, bass (guest artist); Luke Blaschke, drums; and David Flores, percussion.
The 2022 Fall Semster BC Jazz Singers include Landon Beeson, Tyler Clark, Alivea Murry, Tiana Reyes, Abigail Spates, Jakob Stanford, Kaiya Trout and Aubrey Turner.
For information about the concert, call 979-230-3156.
