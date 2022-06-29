ANGLETON — Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is now now a car seat fitting station for Brazoria County.
Extension Agent Shana Kutac will conduct child safety seat inspections by appointment every Monday except holidays. Each inspection will educate the caregiver on the best practices of car seat installation and the caregiver will leave with a car seat they installed themselves. Parents unable to afford a car seat will receive one.
Inspections will take up to 1 hour per seat. Call 979-864-1558 to schedule an appointment.
Thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation, which has been providing funding since 1998, the Passenger Safety Project of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has reduced deaths and injuries due to motor vehicle crashes.
The department’s partnership with AgriLife Extension helps to deliver important life-saving traffic safety messages to the entire state through the agency’s county agents, said Bev Kellner, AgriLife Extension’s program manager in the Family and Community Health Unit. And Texas A&M AgriLife has injury prevention as an important part of its overall health initiative, she said.
“This year, the Passenger Safety Project is adding education on seat belt use and distracted driving in addition to child passenger safety,” she said.
Kellner said the Passenger Safety Project, which is funded through competitively awarded federal funds, conducts National Child Passenger Safety Technician Certification Training to certify technicians to assist parents with child safety seat education. The proper use of child safety seats reduces the risk of injury and death, leading to reduced medical costs, avoidance of lost future earnings and improved quality of life, Kellner said.
“Through this project, trained technicians deliver educational programs on child passenger safety in their community and educate parents one-on-one about the correct installation and usage of their child safety seat,” she said. “In 2018, fewer than 28 percent of children nationwide were properly restrained.”
Kellner said the program is designed to reach all the public, but aspects are tailored to make sure low-income Texans have access to child safety seats.
“Child safety seats are 71 percent effective in reducing fatal injury for infants and 54 percent effective for toddlers,” Kellner said.
