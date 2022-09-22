Robyn Jamison signs a copy of her book for a patron during a recent book-signing. Jamison will discuss her latest book, “The Magic of Modern Art,” at 7 p.m. today in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
CLUTE — Artist and author Robyn Jamison will present a discussion of her latest book, “The Magic of Modern Art,” at 7 p.m. today in the Brazosport Art League’s gallery at the Center for the Arts ands Sciences.
Jamison’s mission is to change the way the world views modern and contemporary art, and she hopes her book will move the needle in a positive direction.
Through her book and in-person talks, the Austin-based artist attempts to dispel preconceptions and misinformation about modern and contemporary art. She believes artists are like pioneers — visual explorers, investigating new territory. The beauty of art is that it can be both challenging and extraordinary at the same time.
Her book is one of the primary vehicles for the fulfillment of her mission — to bring about a world where everyone everywhere experiences the magic and wonder of modern and contemporary art.
The Austin resident has a bachelor of art education and a masters in fine art. Her installation, “Woman as Object” was featured as a solo exhibition in April of this year, the same month her new book, “The Magic of Modern Art: How to Love Modern & Contemporary Art,” was published.
Jamison will give her presentation, take questions and sign purchased books during her appearance at the center, 400 College Blvd. Admission is free.
