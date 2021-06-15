American Legion Charles Dixon Post 241 of Angleton's annual Memorial Day Wreath Ceremony

ANGLETON — On Memorial Day 2021, the members of American Legion Charles Dixon Post 241 of Angleton held their annual Memorial Day wreath ceremony at the Ring of Honor beside the Brazoria County Courthouse. They were assisted by members of the Brazoria County Combined Honor Guard and several cadets from the Angleton High School Junior ROTC program. The program honors all those military members who have given their lives for our country.
Post 241 officer Glen Moody delivered a short, moving speech highlighting the ultimate sacrifice of several young soldiers in recent conflicts, one a young woman medic who, despite a medical exemption from deployment, insisted on accompanying her unit to Kuwait in the First Gulf War. She died in a roadside bomb attack after hostilities had officially ended, leaving a poignant letter for her family describing the honor and commitment she felt in serving her country.
