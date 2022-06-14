ANGLETON

Auxiliary hands out scholarships

The UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Auxiliary recently awarded scholarships to local high school and college students.

Each recipient earned $1,500 to further their nursing careers. Winners, their high school and college are:

Angelina Moore, home schooled, University of Houston-Clear Lake Health Science Department;

Abbey Kroschel, Danbury High School, Alvin Community College School of Nursing;

Destini Jones, Angleton High School, Brazosport College School of Nursing; and,

Ashley Green, Angleton High School, UTMB School of Nursing.

LAKE JACKSON

‘Janet’s Planet’ family presentation today

The Clarion at Brazosport College will host two performances of “Janet’s Planet,” at 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The 45-minute, interactive show is designed to inspire elementary school-aged kids in a fun and entertaining, yet educational, way.

Tickets are $5 and available at www.brazosport.edu/clarion or 979-230-3156.

