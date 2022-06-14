Auxiliary Awards Scholarships to local Youth Jun 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ANGLETONAuxiliary hands out scholarshipsThe UTMB Health Angleton Danbury Auxiliary recently awarded scholarships to local high school and college students.Each recipient earned $1,500 to further their nursing careers. Winners, their high school and college are:Angelina Moore, home schooled, University of Houston-Clear Lake Health Science Department;Abbey Kroschel, Danbury High School, Alvin Community College School of Nursing;Destini Jones, Angleton High School, Brazosport College School of Nursing; and,Ashley Green, Angleton High School, UTMB School of Nursing.LAKE JACKSON‘Janet’s Planet’ family presentation todayThe Clarion at Brazosport College will host two performances of “Janet’s Planet,” at 6 p.m. today and 10 a.m. Wednesday.The 45-minute, interactive show is designed to inspire elementary school-aged kids in a fun and entertaining, yet educational, way.Tickets are $5 and available at www.brazosport.edu/clarion or 979-230-3156. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Levi Jordan Plantation re-opening digs into local history Angleton Flag Day celebration still flies high Dairy farm rises to fill raw milk orders Warmack, Munson lead Panthers in all-district picks Angleton City Council runoffs go to one rookie, one incumbent (copy) Ladycats 10U earn state title Public Meeting Updates 06-14-22 GOLF COLUMN: Chapter helps out one of its own 