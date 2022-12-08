LAKE JACKSON — The Clarion at Brazosport College’s 2022-23 performance season continues Friday when legendary pop star Tiffany takes the stage for a night filled with classic hits and modern favorites.
The show, sponsored by MEGlobal, begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature songs from Tiffany’s 11 studio albums, with songs spanning her 1987 iconic first album to her most recent release last month.
Tiffany exploded onto the music scene in September 1987 with her multi-platinum debut album, which contained two U.S. No. 1 hit singles, “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been.” Along the way, she set a record as the youngest female artist to top the Billboard charts with her first album.
In 2000, Billboard ranked Tiffany’s album “The Color of Silence” as one of the “Top Ten Best Albums of the Year.” In 2011, she released her country-pop LP “Rose Tattoo,” embracing the music she grew up on. Her 2016 critically acclaimed, “A Million Miles,” marked the first time Tiffany had been a co-producer on her own record.
As a writer and co-producer on her 10th studio album, “Pieces of Me,” Tiffany fused elements of rock and pop, while still showcasing her trademark tendency for big radio-friendly choruses. She has sold more than 15 million albums to date.
Tiffany has obtained a long and storied career. She released the 2019 version of “I Think We’re Alone Now” and the music video has more than 2 million views. In the summer of 2019, she performed 55 shows in 53 cites for more than 600,000 fans on the North American Mixtape Tour with New Kids on the Block, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa and Naughty By Nature. That fall, Tiffany kicked off her 40-city, North American “Pieces of Me Tour” with rave reviews for her new pop/rock sound and live show.
Today, her goal is to continue writing songs for herself and others, cementing her status in the industry as a powerhouse hitmaker and go-to songwriter. Tiffany also has combined her love of music and food to launch a cooking club, “Let’s Food with Tiffany.” In 2020, she digitally released her EP, “Pieces of Me: Unplugged,” and her first, original Christmas song, “Angels.”
Most recently, she released her 11th studio, “Shadows” on Nov. 25, which features the single “I Like the Rain.”
Tickets for Tiffany’s show at the Clarion are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and Brazosport College employees, and $10 for students and children.
Other upcoming shows in the Clarion’s 2022-23 performance season include Delfeayo Marsalis (Jan. 21), Lorrie Morgan (Jan. 27), Vision Duo (Feb. 6), Tony Jackson (Feb. 17), Lonestar (March 24), Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project (March 27) and Gina Chavez (May 19).
For information or to purchase tickets, contact the Clarion Box Office at 979-230-3156 or online at www.brazosport.edu/clarion. To learn more about Tiffany, visit tiffanytunes.com.
