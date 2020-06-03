Lela Mae Morris Scholarships from the Lamar Fontaine Chapter 33, United Daughters of the Confederacy, were awarded to two deserving graduates this year.
Reese Ryan, graduate of Danbury High School, did outstanding research on her ancestor, Max Kech, who served in the 17th Texas Infantry Company H. She plans to attend Sam Houston State University.
Ashley Cadorette, salutatorian of Columbia High School, researched her ancestor J.M. Tomberlin, who served in the 17th Texas Infantry Company K. She plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin.
The students’ genealogy skills and appreciation of history convinced the chapter to present scholarships to two students instead of the traditional one.
