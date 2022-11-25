4th Annual Empty Bowls Event to Benefit Meals on Wheels

A steady light rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 65F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
ALVIN — Pottery made by local artists, Alvin Community College students and staff will be sold during the fourth annual Empty Bowls to benefit the Alvin Meals on Wheels program.
The fundraiser will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the ACC Student Center, 3110 Mustang Road in Alvin.
About 450 pieces of pottery were made for the event. There will also be pieces of artwork from 20 student artists that will be available through a silent auction.
Alvin Meals on Wheels was started in 1975 and provides meals to more than 50 people throughout Alvin, Manvel and Liverpool. More than 200 volunteers currently assist in delivering the meals.
Tickets for the event are $25 and come with one ceramic bowl, three bowls of soup and a soup dinner. Food will be provided by several local restaurants, including Chick-fil-A, Chili’s, Corey’s Kitchen, Gordon Street Tavern, Joe’s BBQ, Juanita’s Taqueria, Kelle’s Country Cooking, La Costa Seafood, MyLeigh’s Café and Olive Garden.
The public is invited to attend. For information or to purchase tickets, visit the Alvin Meals on Wheels Facebook page or from Meals on Wheels board members.
