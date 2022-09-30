Sharla Kay Cortinas and Gabriel Barrientes Zepeda, Sept. 14.
Ashlynn Nicole Honea and Chad Eric Sanders, Sept. 14.
Cody James Baldwin and Alayna Ann Knapik, Sept. 14.
Anyya Ashein Cullen and Monyatta Talvish Webb, Sept. 15.
Colby Glenn Best and Victoria Laurelle Herrera, Sept. 15.
Zachary Glen Hall and Kylie Ann Personette, Sept. 16.
Demario Akeem Edwards Fleming and Quitari Shante Mabins, Sept. 16.
Dana Michelle Clayton and Bobbie Jean Wheat, Sept. 16.
Alejandra Valeria Cruz Pena and Javier Alejandro Rangel, Sept. 16.
Rafael Triidad and Keri Gunn, Sept. 16.
Gerald Wayne Johnson and Ash Nicole Lorca, Sept. 16.
Robert Anthony Solis and Ofelia Kelly Figueroa, Sept. 16.
Stephen Chase Gaines and Courtney Marie Richard, Sept. 16.
Michael Duane Sullivan and Janet Thurber Gardner, Sept. 16.
Timothy Darryl Herrin and Chona Panaglima Trillana, Sept. 16.
Richard Melvin Brown Jr. and Sherrill Sanders Pate, Sept. 16.
Christopher John Brandon and Tiffany Senay Smith, Sept. 16.
Latonia Monique Craddock and Nicole Montrell Dajiah Jones, Sept. 16.
Jason Owen Pecknold and Natalie Ann Clogston, Sept. 16.
Kyle John Brunelle and Nichole Rae Pekkola, Sept. 16.
Erin Elizabeth Wolf and Lee Christopher Brown, Sept. 17.
Thomas Tyler King and Jacqueline Shea Williams, Sept. 17.
Manuel Chapa and Jessica Infante, Sept. 17.
Kevin Montre Johnson and Kelsey Rene Nash, Sept. 17.
Aaron Troy Snider and Brittany Michelle Graham, Sept. 17.
Donald Dee Drilling III and Taylor Nicole Moser, Sept. 17.
Herrera Eduardo Sosa and Paola Rosario Alvear Arias, Sept. 17.
Eric Michael Burnett and Angela Marie Wilke, Sept. 17.
Bethany Nicole Williams and Robert Aaron Clanton Culbreth, Sept. 17.
Raymond Leon Perez and Erica Perez, Sept. 17.
James Michael Strait and Pauline Owen, Sept. 17.
Maggie Jade Cheung and Matthew Cole Duncan, Sept. 19.
Brittany Elaine Lester and Cordale Darren Todachine, Sept. 20.
Michael Davis Travis Ballew and Krystle Ann Harrison, Sept. 20.
Richard Allen Rhodes Jr. and Taylor Deane Kuhn, Sept. 21.
Ashley Brynn Trueheart and Daniel Rene Perez, Sept. 22.
Jose Neftali Castillo Ramirez and Blanca Delia Cisneros Mejia, Sept. 22.
Lakyn Louise Levasseur and Logan Everett Sheffield, Sept. 22.
Aubrey Randolph Jefferson and Sylvia Veronica Jones, Sept. 22.
Darren L Crawford Jr. and Karica Deshan Ware, Sept. 23.
Christopher Shane Reed and Katelyn Elizabeth Bradley, Sept. 23.
Zachary Alexander Tang and Florence Gabrielle Iris Cardinal Picard, Sept. 23.
Charles Edward Nicol and Samantha Ashley Young, Sept. 24.
Theanne Yang Liu and Michael Ryan Svedman, Sept. 24.
Caballero Emanuel Lara and Jovita Fidelina Ocampo, Sept. 25.
Jonathan Derin Edington and Jaime Kay McKee, Sept. 26.
Raymond Sam Butler and Yemisi Mary Tontonye, Sept. 27.
Mikelle Nguesap Mulango, Sept. 14.
Oaklynn Joy Scott, Sept. 14.
Emiliana Grace Davis, Sept. 14.
Ella Rose Tyson, Sept. 15.
Luca Elias Castandea, Sept. 15.
Brylen Lee Luycx, Sept. 16.
Phelecia De’Vorah Caismere, Sept. 16.
Maximus Blu Youngblood, Sept. 16.
Fermin Gregorio Sanchez, Sept. 17.
Ponce Elena Gonzalez, Sept. 20.
Deleyza Marie Reyes, Sept. 21.
Nygel Derron Griffin, Sept. 21.
Zaire Prince James, Sept. 22.
Claire Walsh, Sept. 23.
