LAKE JACKSON — True To Life Ministries’ longest-running program is getting a new name and a facelift.
LevelUp, formerly called Summer Challenge, is an eight-week program that includes a four-week onsite intensive. LevelUP targets graduating high school seniors with a concentrated focus on helping them connect successfully with, and transition to, post-secondary education or gainful employment.
Studies show the time frame between graduating high school and turning 25 is critical. When a graduate doesn’t engage in gainful employment or post-secondary education, including trade school, before turning 25, a domino effect of risk factors occurs that include a significant financial burden on the surrounding community.
Because more than half of the students in our area are considered at-risk, LevelUp’s design immediately sets these young adults up for success.
TTLM will hand-select eight graduating seniors to learn professional, leadership and personal skills to ensure they succeed in their chosen career paths. Immersing these graduates in a healthy environment and surrounding them with responsible adults will help shape their character, a critical component to successful adulthood.
Each week, work environments will become their classroom, and they will receive hands-on training from local employers. They will also learn the benefits of volunteering and giving back to the community through intentional service projects.Founded in 2009, True To Life Ministries’ array of free services provides the skills, resources and community of support necessary for life-change. TTLM combines one-on-one assistance, mentoring, classes and case management to empower community members to take control of their lives, get out of survival mode and start living.
For information about True To Life Ministries and how to become involved in its efforts, visit www.ttlm.org or call 979-529-9702.
