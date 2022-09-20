Texas Master Naturalist Monthly Meeting

The Brazoria chapter of Texas Master Naturalist held their monthly meeting Wednesday at the AgriLife building in Angleton.
John Boettiger, membership, presented Angela Griffin the Pewter 500 volunteer hour service Dragonfly Pin.
Boettiger reported Matt Forster and Sherry Sherri Matheson had certified and Brenda Martin, Karen Mosis, Malcom Mosis, and Brenda Stitt had recertified.
To recertify, members must have eight hours of advanced training and 40 volunteer hours. To date members have impacted 6,416 adults and 20,906 youth through outreach programs and educational programs such as the “Birds of Prey” programs presented at area schools and Brazoria County Summer Library Programs.
September’s program “Fresh Water — Life Blood of the Bays was presented by Leslie D. Hartman, Matagorda Bay Ecosystem Leader, TPWD.
Hartman states everyone wants a healthy planet and access to clean water. Our bays also have those requirements, yet our bays, which serve as nurseries for a minimum of 80 percent of marine species, are imperiled as drought and development expand at record pace.
By understanding the needs and complexities associated with the freshwater needs of bays, citizens can play a more pro-active role in bay stewardship.
Wondering if the Texas Master Naturalist Program is right for you consider these options. Do you want a greater appreciation for the nature, surrounding you every day, if you have children or grandchildren or you want to grow up to have an appreciation of nature.
If you want to help educate others about the wonders of nature, so they, too, will love the outdoors and do what they can to preserve and improve our own little environments.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.