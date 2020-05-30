Once upon a time in a land not so far away, families around Brazoria County were preparing for the 2020 Summer Reading Program. This year’s theme, “Imagine Your Story,” inspires children to use their imaginations as they read and learn this summer.
Brazoria County Library System is offering a virtual Summer Reading Program while patrons continue to practice social distancing. The reading program begins Monday and runs through July 31 with prizes for reading, as well as fun and interesting online programs.
To participate in the reading program, children need to read 15 hours, teens 30 hours and adults 40 hours. Everyone can log their time in the Beanstack Tracker app at bclstx.beanstack.org or by using the paper log that can be picked up at any county library branch.
Once a reading goal is completed, call the library to let them know. The staff will gather the earned prizes and arrange their pickup either in the library or through the curbside service, which is available at each library branch.
Virtual family-oriented programs this will summer will be provided by The Texas Master Naturalists Cradle of Texas Chapter and feature a series of informative videos about Brazoria County’s natural world. Nature Notes will feature a different topic at 1 p.m. each Tuesday and can be found on the BCLS YouTube Channel.
Children’s programs will be at 2 p.m. Wednesdays and include renowned magician John O’Bryant, comic puppeteer Julian Franklin, the Houston Grand Opera’s rendition of “Armadillo’s Dream” and Houston Astros’ mascot, Orbit. Watch and be entertained with a large variety of quality programming for children. Check the Summer Calendar to see where the videos will be available.
Options for teens will include crafts, drawing workshops, a STEM program, Teen Yoga and an improv theater class. Teen programs will be made available at 3 p.m. Thursdays. Most of the online programs will be premiered on the date marked on the calendar, then remain available throughout the summer.
Adult programs include the Hoopla Book Club Live event at 6 p.m. June 16 . The featured book is “The Mountains Sing” by Nguyễn Phan Quề Mai. This book is available as an eBook and eAudiobook on Hoopla and in print at every library branch.
Additional summer programs will be available online and vary from branch to branch. They will include crafting, cooking demonstrations, STEM challenges and more. Digital links to some programs will be posted on the BCLS Facebook Page, but most will be streamed on the BCLS YouTube channel. Check calendars for dates, times and program access.
Each library branch will also continue to offer Virtual Storytimes on Facebook Live in June and July. To find dates and times, visit the library system website or call the branch.
Prizes and programs have been provided or funded by the Brazoria County Library System Foundation, Crocodile Encounter of Angleton, the Brazoria County Historical Museum and the Plantation Quilting Guild. For information about reading for prizes and summer programs check out “Summer Reading Program” at bcls.lib.tx.us/srp.
Although no programs will take place inside the library this summer, there will be plenty of activities and performances to keep adults and children learning and virtually entertained the whole season.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.