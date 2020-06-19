In May, the Gulf Coast Center (GCC), Galveston County and Brazoria County took actions to create the Gulf Coast Transit District, a new Bi-County Transit District. The GCTD was formed to provide public transit services within Galveston and Brazoria counties and will be the successor to the GCC as the organization responsible for Connect Transit. The action comes after a study confirmed that the GCC and Connect Transit would benefit from a separation that would allow each organization to better focus on their missions.
Melissa Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of the GCC, stated that “the Connect program has, over the years, outgrown the capacity of the GCC to devote the time, energy and resources necessary to address the demand for public transit services within the two counties . . . The core mission of the GCC is to assist individuals with mental health, developmental, and substance abuse challenges, (the need for our mental health services) is also growing and remains our primary focus.”
Both counties passed resolutions, in accordance with Chapter 458 of the Texas Transportation Code, to form a new small urban and rural transit district. Commissioner Dude Payne, Brazoria County Precinct #1, indicated that the new Gulf Coast Transit District “would help to expand existing transit services to areas within the county not yet served.” Commissioner Stephen Holmes, Galveston County Precinct #2, who is also on the GCC Board of Trustees stated that “it is time the two counties work together to achieve better connectivity between the counties and the greater Houston region.” The transition from the GCC to the GCTD is being facilitated by The Goodman Corporation.
The counties also sent invitations to the cities of Texas City, La Marque, Dickinson, Lake Jackson, Angleton, Clute, and Freeport to become members of the new Gulf Coast Transit District and appoint members to the new Board of Directors. The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) which has been the primary supporter of the commuter service between League City and Galveston will also become a Board member, along with the GCC.
The current schedule for the transition of all Connect Transit personnel, operations, assets, and grants is January 1, 2021. operational transition by January of next year. The new GCTD Board is anticipated to hold its first meeting in July. Meetings are open to the public and notice of the meeting will be posted to the Connect Transit website: https://gulfcoastcenter.org/.connect-transit/.
