‘The trouble with nearly everybody who prays is that he or she says ‘Amen’ and runs away before God has a chance to reply. Listening to God is far more important than giving Him our ideas,” said the Rev. Frank Laubach, a protestant American missionary featured on a U.S. postage stamp. He conceived the each-one-teach-one program that lifted millions out of illiteracy.
Some tend to shy away from the word meditation since it is used in religions that are “foreign” to Christian faith. We shouldn’t, though. A biblical lyricist sang this beautiful stanza to God:
“Teach me Your statutes.
Help me understand
the meaning of Your precepts
so that I can meditate on Your wonders.”
(Psalm 119: 26-27, Holman Christian Standard Bible).
Take a sheet of paper to your prayer “closet” and write this heading at the top of the page: What is God’s inspiration for me at this time in my life? Then meditate before Him. You’ll soon write inspired words on your page.
Many, if not most, of the people I see in counseling who are angry with God are disappointed because He didn’t serve them by answering their prayers the way they petitioned. I encourage them to understand they can resolve their hurt feelings at God by realizing they need to get things right side up: We are to be at God’s service. In medieval times, the ruling lord wasn’t the servant of his subjects; the subjects were the servants of the Lord.
Laubach was on center when he encouraged people to wait before the Lord so that they could have time to hear Him. “They that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength,” the Bible promises. “They shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
“Prayer is not monologue, but dialogue. God’s voice in response to mine is its most essential part.” This quote is from the Rev. Andrew Murray, a missionary to South Africa from Scotland for the Dutch Reformed Church in the 1880s. He wrote the book, “With Christ in the School of Prayer.”
And this paragraph contains a quote from another Scottish minister, the Rev. Oswald Chambers. He preached in the early 1900s. His sermons were noted in shorthand by his wife and published 10 years after his death in “My Utmost for His Highest” (1927) and other works. Here’s the quote: “Our ordinary views of prayer are not found in the New Testament. We look upon prayer as a means for getting something for ourselves; the Bible idea of prayer is that we may get to know God Himself.”
I speak of prayer this way: “Prayer is when those who have fallen from the image of God are again privileged to touch the image of God. Prayer is the way we tune our hearts to the heart of God and harmonize our significance with divine purpose. Meditating in prayer is the way heaven comes to our hearts before we go to heaven.”
Corrie ten Boom, the famous Holocaust survivor, speaks of prayer with words of imagery: “When a Christian shuns fellowship with other Christians, the devil smiles. When he or she stops studying the Bible, the devil laughs. When he or she stops praying, the devil SHOUTS FOR JOY.”
“The one concern of the devil is to keep Christians from praying,” wrote the Rev. Samuel Chadwick. “The devil fears nothing from prayerless studies, prayerless work and prayerless religion. He laughs at our toil, mocks at our wisdom, but he TREMBLES WHEN WE PRAY.” Chadwick was an English minister and author of “The Way to Pentecost,” published in 1932, the year of his death.
Appropriately, Corrie ten Boom confronted individuals in her audiences with this question: “Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?”
“We must begin to believe that God, in the mystery of prayer, has entrusted us with a force that can move the heavenly world, and can bring its power down to earth,” Murray preached.
I leave you with a thought for meditation from yet another Scottish minister, the Rev. Robert Murray McCheyene of the Church of Scotland. He wrote these comforting words in the 1830s: “If I could hear Christ praying for me in the next room, I would not fear a million enemies. Yet distance makes no difference, and Christ is praying for me.”
