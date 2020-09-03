Abigail Rose Arias was nominated posthumously for the Sons of the American Revolution Silver Good Citizenship Medal by Cradle of Texas, Chapter 33, Sons of the American Revolution.
The award was approved and issued by Texas Society President Drake Peddie, and it was presented Aug. 24 to Abigail’s family, represented by Ruben Arias, at Chief Ray Garivey’s office at the Freeport Police Department. The presentation was officiated by Texas State Society Secretary James J. Clements Jr., with Cradle of Texas members Rodney Weems and Carl M. Wiggins III, Garivey and several members of the Freeport Police Department in attendance.
