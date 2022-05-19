Houston Ground Angels participating in the LBX Fly-In, April 23 at the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport

Houston Ground Angels Dick Stabell, Jacko Garrett, Barbara Oxsheer, Derek King, Gerry Rein, Becky Gaconnet, Georgia Monnerat and Executive Director Rebecca Maitland pose April 23 at the Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport.
ANGLETON — Imagine arriving at the regional airport 45 miles from your destination at the Medical Center in the fourth-largest city in the United States. Medical bills made taking a free corporate shuttle seem like a godsend. But now what? An expensive taxi? A less-expensive Uber if one can be found? A rental car that would require a long drive along unfamiliar roads in possibly rush- hour traffic?
The Houston Ground Angels is one solution for these passengers arriving at the Texas Gulf Regional Airport between Lake Jackson and Angleton. These folks are welcomed with a warm smile from one of the local Houston Ground Angels and transported without cost to the Texas Medical Center, typically MD Anderson Cancer Center. This provides folks with a sense of security and lets them know that someone is looking out for them; it removes a lot of the stress and cost of traveling.
The Houston Ground Angels is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization established in 2000. Its purpose is to provide complimentary ground transportation for local Houston patients and those flying in from out-of-town — getting to and from medical treatments at Houston’s Texas Medical Center. Transportation (known as missions) is provided by volunteer drivers (Angels) who donate their time, automobiles and gasoline. Since its inception, Houston Ground Angels volunteers have completed in excess of 38,000 missions.
“The folks that I have driven either to or from Houston are just so grateful,” local Angel Georgia Monnerat said. “You meet some wonderful people. And because you pick the missions yourself, they always fit your schedule. A different Angel may take the return mission back to the airport several days later. We are fortunate that some of the drivers living in Houston are willing to take the early morning return trips from Houston to our local airport.”
An article in The Facts in 2017 drew in several of the current local volunteers, but additional volunteers are needed. Those interested can visit the Houston Ground Angels website groundangels.org or call 281-900-7377.
