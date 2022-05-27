Brazosport College recently had a ribbon-cutting for the campus’ first water bottle filling station, made possible by a grant under the BC Gator Grant program. Among the college representatives involved in the project were, from left, Sherry Batts, Frances Vaughn, Tracee Watts, Arlinda Montiel, Ioana Agut, Jenni Jones and Cynthia Laird. Gator Grant committee members not pictured include Barry Foster, Alicia Hodge and Henry Willard.
LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College recently had a ribbon-cutting for the campus’ first water bottle filling station, which was made possible by the receipt of a grant under the BC Gator Grant program.
The water bottle filling station includes a bottle counter, which makes it possible to calculate the number of plastic water bottles and the cost saved by students, faculty and staff. It also has a filtering system that ensures clean, healthy water is being provided.
The grant was made to Brazosport College employees Cynthia Laird and D.J. Rice by the Gator Grant Committee, which is made up of college faculty and staff. The project was originally approved in 2019, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grant application had to be resubmitted and carried out in 2022. The requirements for a Gator Grant are the idea must be innovative and have a positive impact the student experience.
The idea for the water bottle filling station came about because of the need for clean, healthy drinking water, which helps students save money and reduces plastic products going into landfills.
