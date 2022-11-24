BC graduate, current writing consultant releases debut novel

LAKE JACKSON — Kirksey Baker has loved the written word for as long as she can remember. In fact, much of her life currently revolves around it.
For the past four years, Kirksey has used her writing skills to assist Brazosport College students through her job at the BC Writing Center. At the same time, she’s also working online toward a bachelor’s degree in English with the goal of teaching her favorite subject in the future.
On top of that, she can proudly call herself a published author.
Kirksey recently released her debut novel, “The Secret & the Stone (The Lifestone Chronicles Book 1),” a character-driven fantasy story filled with magic, secrets and survival. The book, which was officially released Sept. 15, can be purchased online at major retailers, such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books and others.
“I’ve worked on it, on and off, for about three years,” Kirksey said of the book. “It’s exciting to finally have it done and out. I’m looking forward to hearing everyone’s feedback.”
For Kirksey, who earned her Associate of Arts from BC in 2020, the completion of her first novel was a goal she had dreamed about ever since she fell in love with writing many years ago.
“I’ve been writing since elementary school, and my interest simply came from a love of reading,” she said. “I write because I want people to feel things. I enjoy generating emotions. That’s what I always go for.”
With “The Secret & the Stone,” she tells the story of Princess Aurelia. In Kirksey’s words, the novel follows the princess as she “takes on a new responsibility that lands her face to face with a corrupt ruler, secret magic and an unexpected crush.”
“I enjoy writing about fantasy,” she said of the storyline. “I like exploring character growth, developing a character from Point A to Point B, so I tried to do that with a lot of the characters in the book.
“It’s inspired by a couple of things, including various fantasy novels I’ve read throughout my life,” she added.
“The Secret & the Stone” is also just the beginning for these characters. Being the first of “The Lifestone Chronicles” series, Kirksey is planning to continue the story into future books.
“It will be two, maybe three books,” she said of the series. “I have the second book mostly plotted out and I’m planning to start writing it soon. Then, I have potential ideas for another one if I’m not able to wrap the story up in the second one.”
Although Kirksey is looking forward to beginning work on her next novel, she’s making sure to take the time in the present to enjoy seeing her labor of love finally come to fruition.
“A lot of things went into this — writing, revising, editing, outsourcing editors, getting crowdsourcing from friends who are writers, and getting even more feedback. It was exciting to see the box with my books in it.”
While having the finished product in her hands was exciting, Kirksey quickly admitted that the greatest feeling has been sharing her imagination with the world.
“I’ve had a really good response so far,” she said. “Actually, I was in the (MEGlobal) Student Pavilion the other day and I saw a girl I didn’t know reading it. That was an amazing feeling.”
To learn more about Kirksey’s writings, visit her website at kirkseybaker.wixsite.com/kirksey-baker. For information about Brazosport College, call (979-230-3000 or visit www.brazosport.edu.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.