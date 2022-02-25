BC Regents discuss strategies, goals at board workshop special meeting

LAKE JACKSON — The Brazosport College Board of Regents recently had a special meeting at the Corporate Learning Center as part of its annual board workshop. The professional development session scheduled for this month was canceled due to weather.
Among the topics covered were the college’s Vision 2025 Strategic Plan; a report on strategies and measurable objectives; a report on the president’s leadership goals; a 10-year financial forecast; and a review of the college’s mission, vision and core values, among other items. To learn more about Brazosport College or the topics covered in the workshop, call 979 230-3000.
