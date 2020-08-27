Hon. Patrick E. Sebesta with 239th Judicial District Court has been selected to serve as a 2020-2021 Texas Bar Foundation Nominating Chair for District 5. Nominating Chairs for each of the 17 State Bar of Texas districts identify elite nominees to join the foundation as fellows. Nominating chairs of the foundation are selected for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to the Texas Bar Foundation. Selection is a mark of distinction and recognition of Judge Sebesta’s contributions to the legal profession.
Judge Sebesta was elected in November 1998 to the County Court at Law No. 2 and Probate of Brazoria County. In November 2002, Judge Sebesta was elected as the judge of the 239th District Court, a court of general jurisdiction. In addition, Judge Sebesta also presides over the STEP Drug Court and the Recommit to Recovery programs of Brazoria County. Judge Sebesta has also serves as a council member for the Judicial Advisory Council and the budget committee for the 11th Administrative Region. He has also served as the local administrative judge and presently serves on the Brazoria County Juvenile Board and the Board of Criminal Judges in Brazoria County. Judge Sebesta is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Brazoria County Bar Association and a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.
