BISD Child Nutrition Cooked Up Some Sensory Fun

Brazosport ISD Child Nutrition Director Rachel Arthur not only “cooked up some fun” for her team and a special group of students, she has set the standard in making sure all means all, and her staff lives it.
This spring, Arthur challenged her whole department to use extra resources from their campus kitchens to create sensory sound boards for their campus Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities, or PPCD, and Life Skills students. The optional activity invited the department to use pallets, smallwares, utensils and all recycled kitchen items, then added some to create the sensory fun boards. The goal was to facilitate teamwork for a great cause.
