Chief Warrant Officer II William E. Jenkins IV recently retired after more than 20 years of military service. A retirement ceremony in his honor took place at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Jenkins, son of Elaine and William E. Jenkins of Lake Jackson, enlisted in the U.S. Army one month after the 9/11 terror attacks. He served overseas tours in Baghdad and Taji, Iraq; Bogata, Columbia and Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, as well as numerous stateside assignments.
His awards and decorations include Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3 Oak Leaf clusters), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (3 Oak Leaf clusters), Joint Service Achievement Medal, Army Achievement Medal (1 Oak Leaf Cluster), Army Good Conduct Medal (4 Bronze Knots), Iraq Campaign Medal (3 Campaign Stars), Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (numeral 3), Overseas Service Medal (numeral 2), Basic Parachutist Badge and Military Intelligence Corps Association’s Knowlton Award.
At the time of his retirement, Jenkins IV served as the Signals Intelligence Analyst Technician for the 519th Intelligence Electronic Warfare Battalion at Fort Bragg.
Jenkins will reside in Laurinburg, North Carolina.
