Between Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, I have family issues on my mind; specifically, the need to speak to family members with civility and to stop verbal brutality and condescending attitudes. In other words, stop being ugly!
Do family members not know hurt feelings are engraved in the mind for a lifetime?
For example, before President Richard Nixon’s demise, when I was 15, my father and I were riding along together at about 50 mph in his pickup when I said, “Dad, I kind of like President Nixon.”
He replied, “That’s because you’re so stupid.”
He said no more.
Neither did I say anything more.
However, it turned out that I wasn’t stupid. I was in the top 10 percent of my graduating class, fourth from the top of 55 students.
The point is I remember that “cocklebur” comment with all the details although it has been half a century since the encounter.
Please don’t etch cocklebur comments or attitudes into the minds of family members or others.
If you tell a person off, you have also turned him or her off at you.
Examine the word reject. It contains the word eject. If you reject someone with a foul attitude or comment, they eject from you.
The word unattractive means you are less attractive. According to dictionary.com, unattractive means “offensive to the sense of beauty, displeasing in appearance, disagreeable, objectionable and unpleasant to look at.”
If you are unattractive, you don’t attract. Like a failing magnet, you have less pull. Your loved one or friend is falling out of love with you.
“We fall in love by seeing things that we like about each other,” I tell family members, “And we fall out of love by seeing things we don’t like about each other. So, stop showing your family member things not to like. Be attractive again.”
A time or two, I’ve raised my voice and demanded, “Stop offending! You can’t heal your relationship unless you stop offending! Stop!”
I tell couples in the first marriage counseling session to not rehash after the session. I say, “If you brace against each other and argue over what happened in session, you’ll experience more injury than you had before the session. You can avoid counseling turning out destructive by saving any conflict that you want to talk about for the next session when I’m present to arbitrate.”
Here’s the warning from Jesus in the Bible: “And I tell you that people will have to explain about every careless thing they have said. This will happen on the Judgment Day. The words you have said will be used to judge you. Some of your words will prove you right, but some of your words will prove you guilty” (Matthew 12:36, 37, International Children’s Bible).
Here’s the same verse from The Message translation: “Let me tell you something: Every one of these careless words is going to come back to haunt you. There will be a time of reckoning. Words are powerful; take them seriously. Words can be your salvation. Words can also be your damnation.”
And here is my translation: “The words that you have said, texted, posted and written in reviews will come up at the last reckoning — our Lord’s final fairness adjustment at the Judgment.”
No doubt, we are under divine scrutiny for our attitudes and words. James wrote this in the New Testament: “If any man among you seem to be religious, and bridleth not his tongue, but deceiveth his own heart, this man’s religion is vain” (James 1:26, King James Version).
So you’d better be in the right if you boast with words like these:
“I gave him a tongue lashing!”
“I got her told!”
“He’ll never forget the scolding I gave him!”
“I think I peeled paint off the wall when I bawled her out like a sailor!”
“I reamed him out! He’ll never cross me again!”
A young woman recently told me someone who had been important to her had called her the “B” word.
To counteract his label, I ask her to list all her good qualities, talents, gifts and blessings. I did the same. We brought our lists together and read them aloud for her hearing.
I surmised, “The beauty of your life disproves his label. You are on the honor roll of living life.”
